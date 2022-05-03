Flower shop owner gunned down as looting spree continues on Eid’s eve

karachi: The owner of a flower shop was shot dead for resisting a mugging bid in Karachi’s Orangi Town area on Monday. Meanwhile, four more persons, including two brothers, were wounded during separate robbing bids in Karachi.

The murder in Orangi Town took place near Disco Morr where unidentified robbers on a motorcycle shot and killed a flower vendor for resisting a mugging bid. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He was later identified as 39-year-old Muhammad Waseem, son of Nizamuddin. According to District West SSP Farrukh Raza, the deceased ran a flower shop. The officer said police were trying to obtain CCTV footage from the crime scene and its surroundings to trace and arrest the suspects, and a case had been registered.

In another incident, two brothers were wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The injured brothers, Rafiq, 42, and Fareed, 28, were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial for medical treatment.

Police said the firing took place at a barber’s shop where unidentified suspects barged in for robbing it. Upon resistance, they opened fire causing injuries to the two men. The suspects managed to escape after the incident. Police have registered a case and investigations are under way. Separately, a man, identified as Sikandar, 35, was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging attempt near UP Morr in the North Karachi area. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Another person, Aqeel, was injured after being shot over offering resistance during a robbery bid in the Bagh-e-Korangi area. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Teenager dies

A teenage boy, who was a student of A levels, died and his father was injured on Sunday after the ceiling of a room in their rented house collapsed on them in Defence.

The incident took place at the house located in DHA Phase VII. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and inquired into the incident. Quoting initial investigations, police said the deceased teenager had been identified as 17-year-old Mustafa Hashmi and his injured father as Mehmood Alam Hashmi.

Police said the teenager was the only child of his parents. He had also started to memorise the Holy Quran. According to the father, the family had rented the bungalow about six months ago.

He added that he had complained to the landlord for repair of the house several times but the landlord refused. The father claimed that his son had died due to negligence of the landlord. Police said no case had been registered but investigations were under way.