Hanif Abbasi announces Rs50,000 reward for bringing Rashid’s wig

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi has made a weird offer that if anyone would bring former interior minister Sheikh Rashid’s wig to him, he will pay him Rs50,000.

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, the PMLN leader said the Masjid-e-Nabvi’s incident was unfortunate and planned jointly by former PM Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, adding that he would never talk to anyone in the mosque. He said Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid and his nephew were involved in the planning.

Abbasi said he would contest Sheikh Rashid at all the political forums, and wherever he would want to contest elections with him, he was ready to challenge him, saying wherever Rashid would go, he would face public wrath.

Hanif Abbasi said the PTI workers abused Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti on Masjid-e-Nabvi premises, suggesting the arrest of all culprits involved in the incident after registering FIRs. He said it was not the issue of Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif but the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi was breached and all the culprits should appropriately be punished.