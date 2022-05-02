Courts open at night if decision in Sharifs’ favour: Moonis

KARACHI: PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi has said that when decisions are in favour of the Sharifs, courts open at night and when there is any case against them, it takes court years to decide, which is surprising.

Talking in Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan” to anchor Shehzad Iqbal, the PMLQ leader said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned MNAs who even did not cast their vote against the PTI, while the cases of MPAs, who had cast their vote and breached the party line, were pending.

To a question about the inclusion of PMLQ MNAs in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said PMLQ leaders Salik Hussain Chaudhry and Tariq Bashir Cheema would soon return. To another question, he said he had no regret for supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that he would also support the PTI long march to Islamabad.