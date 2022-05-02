Protest against Masjid-e-Nabawi incident

Rawalpindi; A large number of civil society members, traders, doctors, lawyers, students, daily wagers, and supporters of different political parties burnt the ‘effigies’ and ‘pictures’ of former prime minister Imran Khan and former interior minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed in protest against the violation of the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi in Medina by chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation some days back.

The charged crowd gathered here at Fawara Chowk and raised full-throated slogans against the former prime minister and former Interior Minister here on Sunday. The citizens blamed it was pre-planned. The protesters marched here on College Road and Fawara Chowk (Raja Bazaar) and demanded of the higher authorities to take immediate action against the responsible people involved in this incident. A heavy contingent of police was present all around Raja Bazaar to avert an untoward incident on the occasion.

Former Mayor (Rawalpindi) Sardar Naseem Khan during his speech said, “All respect Makkah and Medina a lot, and no one can speak in a loud voice there. “But, PTI supporters not only used derogatory language against the PM and his cabinet but violated the sanctity of Haram Sharif. Our heads have bowed down with shame,” he strongly denounced.

Amid rising political differences, a group of people allegedly supporters of PTI violated the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabvi in Medina by chanting the slogans of "chor, chor” against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation comprising Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, Chaudhry Salik, and four members of PM Shehbaz Sharif's staff.