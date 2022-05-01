Kaaba’s doors opened for PM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: PID

RIYADH/MAKKAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah on Saturday. Doors of the Khana-e-Kaaba were opened to him and his delegation.

The Prime Minister prayed for the security, development and prosperity of the nation and the Muslim Ummah, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman discussed improving bilateral economic, investment and trade ties. In a meeting at the Royal Palace, they also discussed bilateral, global and regional issues.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the members of his delegation including federal ministers.



Earlier, upon his arrival at the palace, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the Crown Prince. He was given a guard of honour. The Prime Minister was on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Abu Dhabi on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). UAE Minister for Justice Abdullah bin Sultan Al-Nuaimi received the delegation at airport.