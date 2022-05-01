SP Islamabad suspended for harassing female cop

ISLAMABAD: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has suspended a superintendent of police (SP) presently posted in the Security Division for harassing a lady constable following an inquiry report, police sources said Saturday.

Sources said a lady constable posted in the Security Division had lodged a written complaint with the IGP office, saying that her commanding officer was harassing her, adding that she tried to avoid him but he continued to tease her. “Finally, I decided to lodged a complaint with the IGP to resolve the issue as I belong to a respectable family and joined the police department to earn honour and respect in society,” she said in her application.

IGP Ahsen Younas, taking immediate notice of the sensitive issue, constituted a team comprising the DIG (Operations), DIG (Security Division), SSP (Security) and SSP (Operations) to investigate the issue. The team found the SP guilty and submitted a report to the IGP, who immediately suspended the SP and sent the report to higher authorities for further action.

When contacted, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran confirmed the report, saying that it was a sensitive issue and the IGP had dealt with it according to the rules.