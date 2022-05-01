NA Speaker raja Pervaiz Ashraf administering oath to Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister. Photo: Twitter/HamzaSS

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath to the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.



Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had to give the oath to Hamza Shehbaz under orders from the Lahore High Court after the Governor’s repeated refusal to do so. PMLN Central Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other dignitaries were present.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on becoming the chief minister.

Strict security arrangements were made at the oath-taking ceremony to avoid any untoward incident and no unauthorised person was allowed to enter the Governor's House.

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister of Punjab on April 16, 2022, by getting 197 votes. During his election, Hamza Shehbaz was supported by the PPP, Aleem Khan, Tareen, Asad Khokhar groups and independent members of the assembly.



Mian Hamza Shehbaz was born on Sept 6, 1974 and his political career started in October, 1999. In 1999, Hamza Shehbaz was imprisoned in Adiala Jail. After the deportation of his family, Hamza Shehbaz also took over the family business.

In 2008, he was elected unopposed from NA-119 constituency of Lahore. In 2013 general elections, he was re-elected MNA. In the 2018 elections, he won from NA-124 and PP-146. On Aug 13, 2018, he contested the Punjab Chief Minister's election. Hamza got 159 votes against Usman Bazdar's 186 votes and on Aug 25, 2018, he was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz called on the officers and staff of the Chief Minister's Office and instructed them to perform their official duties diligently. He said that for good results and best service delivery, the police and administration would have to perform their duties in a coordinated manner.

He said that impartiality and performance of duties in accordance with rules and regulations was the hallmark of a good officer. The provision of good services to the people will be ensured in all cases. "We have to work with new determination and passion to make peoples' life easier," he said.

Talking to newsmen, he said the Governor had ridiculed the LHC rulings and violated the Constitution. He said the PTI’s Governor and Speaker Pervaiz Elahi were responsible for the constitutional crisis, which had kept the biggest province without its administrative head for weeks. He said it was a race against time because the challenges were huge. He said he would put in his best to provide relief to the people.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz visited Jehangir Khan Tareen in Model Town and thanked him for his support. Their meeting continued for almost 45 minutes during which both the leaders discussed the current political issues as well as the formation of Punjab cabinet. APP adds: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan also congratulated Hamza Shehbaz. He prayed for his success as the Chief Minister, said a statement issued here. He hoped that as CM, Hamza Shehbaz would put the province on the road to progress and prosperity.