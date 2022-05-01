Hamza 6th Punjab CM to take oath in April

LAHORE: The 47-year-old Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the sixth Chief Minister of Punjab who has been sworn in during the month of April, research shows.

Before Hamza, Messrs Mumtaz Daultana (April 15, 1951 to April 3, 1953), Malik Feroze Khan Noon (April 3,1953 to May 21, 1955), Nawaz Sharif (April 9, 1985 to August 6, 1990), Mian Manzoor Wattoo (April 25, 1993 to July 18, 1993) and Dost Muhammad Khosa (April 11, 2008 to June 8, 2008) had also assumed office during this fourth month of the year in the Gregorian calendar.

While Shehbaz Sharif has the longest tenure as chief minister of Punjab, spanning over 11 years, Sardar Dost Muhammad Khan Khosa has had the shortest stint (58 days) in this office.

There was no chief minister in Punjab from 1955 to 1970 since this post abolished following the establishment of One Unit in Pakistan, which was a geo-political programme launched on November 22, 1954 by the-then prime minister Muhammad Ali Bogra to overcome the difficulty of administering the two unequal polities of West and East Pakistan that were separated from each other by more than a thousand miles.

From July 1, 1970 to May 2, 1972, July 5, 1977 to April 9, 1985 and from October 12, 1999 to November 23, 2002, there was no chief minister in Punjab due to Military rules in Pakistan.

The first-ever Punjab Chief Minister Nawab Iftikhar Hussain Khan Mamdot had served for one year and 163 days before Governor’s Rule was imposed in the province from January 25, 1949 to April 5, 1951.

Three more Punjab chief ministers had taken oath after the Governor’s Rule. With their respective tenure durations in brackets, these three chief ministers included: Mian Mumtaz Daultana (1 year, 353 days), Malik Feroze Khan Noon (2 years, 48 days) and Sardar Abdul Hamid Khan Dasti (146 days). The post was again abolished between October 14, 1955 to June 30, 1970) due to the July 1, 1970 to May 2, 1972 martial law.

Then came the following chief ministers:

Malik Meraj Khalid (1 year, 194 days), Ghulam Mustafa Khar (123 days), Hanif Ramay (1 year, 122 days) and Nawab Sadiq Hussain Qureshi (1 year, 355 days). At this stage, martial law was imposed for a period lasting between July 5, 1977 and April 9, 1985.

The post-martial law chief ministers included:

Nawaz Sharif (5 years, 119 days), Ghulam Hyder Wyne (2 years, 262 days), Manzoor Wattoo (first tenure of 84 days), Sheikh Manzoor Ellahi (94 days), Manzoor Wattoo (second tenure of 1 year, 328 days), Sardar Arif Nakai (1 year, 51 days), Afzal Hayat (caretaker for 96 days) and Shehbaz Sharif (2 years, 234 days).

In the middle of chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure, a Governor’s Rule was imposed in Punjab from October 12, 1999 to November 23, 2002).

Then followed the likes of Pervaiz Elahi (4 years and 354 days), Sheikh Ejaz Nisar (145 days), Dost Mohammad Khosa (58 days) and Shehbaz Sharif (262 days).

Shehbaz’s second tenure as head of government in Punjab was again interrupted by another Governor’s Rule that lasted between February 25, 2009 and March 30, 2009.

Overall, Shehbaz Sharif had called shots for 3 years and 361 days during his second tenure.

He was succeeded by a Caretaker CM Najam Sethi (73 days). This is when 2008 elections were held and Shehbaz won keys to this office for the third time to rule for five complete years.

Hassan Askari held the reins of Punjab for 73 days as caretaker chief minister and PTI’s Usman Buzdar was brought in to rule for 3 years and 253 days till April 30, 2022.