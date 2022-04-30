In-charge engineer gets show-cause notice after CS stuck in elevator

A superintending engineer of the Sindh government’s works and services department has been issued with a show-cause notice after the newly-posted Sindh chief secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput remained stuck in a faulty elevator in the Sindh Secretariat building for half an hour.

The show-cause notice was issued to the grade 18 superintending engineer who looks after the provincial government’s buildings. The chief secretary remained trapped in the defective elevator for 30 minutes on Thursday, April 28.

The notice, dated April 28, mentioned that the elevators of the Sindh Secretariat Building No 1 were not being properly maintained, as a result of which the chief secretary faced hardships for half an hour.

The notice also mentioned that the superintending engineer was not available at his office when the incident occurred as upon an inquiry, it was ascertained that he had gone to Islamabad without due permission. The official has been given three days to respond to the notice and give his version to avoid disciplinary proceedings against him on account of gross misconduct.