Princess Anne addresses positive change after private Windsor meeting

Princess Anne, who not only the hardest working royal but also a strong supporter for King Charles during his reign, performed an important duty at Windsor Castle.

The Princess Royal’s significant role has followed from her mother Queen Elizabeth’s reign to her brother’s as she continues to offer her tireless services for the monarchy. Apart from her position in the royal family, Anne has also played a major role in women empowerment.

During her youth, women were not actively seen in sports but as times are changing, but she challenged those norms with her enthusiasm for the equestrian sport.

On Tuesday, Anne presented Dr Anita White with her CBE at the Investiture ceremony held at the Windsor Castle. Dr White is a founder of the Women in Sport charity, the International Working Group on Women and Sport, and the Anita White Foundation.

Following the honour, Dr White shared a private conversation with the 74-year-old royal about the positive change.

“We spoke about how sport had changed, how it used to be a lot of old grey men running sport and how gradually it is changing,” she told the PA news agency.

“I was captain of the England team and we won the World Cup in 1975 and we didn’t get much recognition at the time – that made me aware of the kind of gender divide that there was, and I’ve been campaigning for women in sports ever since.”

She remarked that the “huge change” she has witnessed in her career has been “at the top level”.

Anne herself has a reputation to being a sporty royal in the family. She enjoyed a successful equestrian career in her younger years. She was also the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Now, Princess Anne is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union and a member of the International Olympic Committee.