NA speaker orders inquiry into Secretariat appointments

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has taken notice of alleged promotions and appointments to the National Assembly Secretariat during the tenure of former NA speaker Asad Qaisar and ordered an inquiry.

According to sources, Ashraf will take action against illegal recruitments and promotions in the National Assembly Secretariat after the inquiry. The notice was taken on reports that Qaisar allegedly recruited and promoted employees in the secretariat against the rules and regulations during his tenure. It was alleged in media reports that Qaisar hired and promoted over 200 employees hailing from his constituency.