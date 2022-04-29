Pak embassy hosts reception for hockey team

ISLAMABAD: A welcome ceremony was held at the Pakistan embassy in the Netherlands in the honour of the visiting national hockey team.
Pakistan ambassador Seljuk Mustansir Tarar warmly welcomed the officials and the national hockey team players and presented them a bouquet of flowers.
National hockey team manager Olympian Khawaja Junaid and Head Coach Siegfried Aikman were also present on the occasion.
Seljuk Mustansir Tarar said that he was very happy to see Pakistan playing spirited hockey and hoped that these players would help stage the renaissance of the game in the country.
