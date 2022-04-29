‘Tourists visiting Murree to be facilitated’

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq has directed the provision of the best security and facilities for tourists coming to Murree during the Eid holidays. He was talking to officers of different departments in a meeting here on Thursday.

Holidays of all other departments including the Murree Administration have also been cancelled during Eidul Fitr During Eid-ul-Fitr, tourists throng Murree in large numbers. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that full security will be provided to the tourists coming to Murree for the Eidul Fitr holidays. Immoral treatment against tourists who visit Murree will not be tolerated at any cost, he warned. He said that providing facilities to tourists is the top priority of the government.