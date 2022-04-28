Bhutto scion youngest FM of Pakistan

President Arif Alvi administering oath to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as federal minister at President House, Islamabad on April 27, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the 37th foreign minister of the country on Wednesday. He has also the distinction of becoming the country’s youngest foreign minister.

He has taken the oath of his office at the age of 33 years, seven months and six days. Earlier, this record was held by Hina Rabbani Khar, who was 33 years, eight months and one day old when she assumed the charge as the foreign minister in 2012. That means Bilawal is just 26 days younger than Hina Rabbani at the time of taking oath as the foreign minister.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari holds another distinction in this regard. His maternal grandfather, founding chairman of the PPP, and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also served the country as the 12th foreign minister of Pakistan. He was 35 years, five months and 10 days old when he was sworn in as the foreign minister.