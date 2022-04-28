PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia will boost ties: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and PM’s special aide on religious harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will work out strategies relating to strengthening ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in areas of economy, trade, labour and defence.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been invited by the Saudi Crown Prince and the visiting delegation is shorter than the delegations of the past,” he said while talking to media Wednesday ahead of premier’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

He said many changes are taking place across the globe but the relations between Pakistan and the Arab-Islamic world will be further strengthened and especially the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be improved and practical steps will come forth.