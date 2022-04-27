Changes expected in cricketers’ central contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started exploring possible adjustments in the categories of central contracts as the existing contracts of 20 players will expire on June 30.

According to the sources, for the new contracts – due to be issued on July 1 – the cricket board is considering reshuffling, promoting, and demoting players through different categories.

An official of the PCB said that preliminary talks have started for new central contracts. It is expected that there will be an increase of 10 to 15 percent in players' monthly salaries and fees.

Left-handed all-rounder Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Hari Rauf may be awarded contracts. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and leg-spinner Yasir Shah may not be offered contracts.