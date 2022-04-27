Fawad, Farrukh slam govt for blocking access to ECP office

ISLAMABAD PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Information Secretary Farrukh Habib criticised the government for blocking access to the ECP office in Islamabad.

Fawad said in a tweet that there is only token protest outside the Election Commission offices in the whole country and the foolish government has closed the whole country. He said that Islamabad has been closed with containers and added it is a sign of confusion, what will happen to them when we start regular movement? Farrukh Habib said that peaceful protest is our democratic right but the manner in which the roads were closed by installing containers

suggests that the current imported government is trembling.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the general impression on Sharif family cases in Lahore High Court is negative and added the Chief Justice must keep in mind the impression of the court.

“Judges are not regularly hearing the case of Maryam Nawaz. The issue of oath is between the president and the prime minister's Office. What could be the reason for fixing a case after two hours? Then, what will be the impression of suspension on the reference of Article 63-A,” Fawad contended.