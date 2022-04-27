Muqam says ex-PM has unleashed propaganda to hide failures

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president and Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Tuesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan had unleashed a propaganda of Lettergate to deceive masses and hide his failures during the last four years government.

“The politics of the former prime minister is based on lies and propaganda as we are yet to see millions of houses for the poor and jobs for the youths,” he said while talking to a delegation of PMLN from Takhtbhai.

PMLN Takhtbhai City president Abdur Razaq Mastkhel and general secretary Habibul Najat led the delegation. Amir Muqam said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had snatched morsel from the poor instead of providing them relief, jobs and residences.

He said the ex-rulers had paralyzed the economy of the country and corruption was rampant in almost every department.

He said the PTI rulers had set the worst example of bad governance and mismanagement, ruining every sector and institution during the past three years.

Amir Muqam said that packing the PTI government was the only panacea to the prevailing crisis, adding that the previous rulers had failed in controlling inflation and poverty.

He said the poor were unable to afford food and send their children to schools. He added that the PTI government had failed to fulfil its tall promises.

He said that the country and nation were prosperous until 2018 as the PML-N had started mega development projects in all sectors during its tenure. “There was adequate electricity, terrorism ended, the economy was booming, poverty was ending, the gas too became available and people were getting employment,” he said and added that the PTI government had rendered millions of people jobless instead.

He said that the PMLN-led government would soon get rid of the nation of gas and electricity load-shedding.

He claimed that the PML-N was the only party capable of steering the country and nation out of the prevailing morass and put them on the track to development and prosperity.