Search operation conducted in Peshawar suburbs

PESHAWAR: A big search operation was conducted on Tuesday in different villages within the limits of the Badaber Police Station to go after the miscreants after frequent terrorist attacks on police in the area.

An official said 12 suspects were taken into custody during the operation.

The local police, the Elite Force, Anti-Terrorist Squad, contingents of the army and Frontier Constabulary, Bomb Disposal Unit and ladies police conducted the operation in Sheikhan, Sheikh Mohammadi villages and the funnel area of the Bacha Khan International Airport.

Security has been upgraded in all the urban, rural and suburban towns of Peshawar for the last week of Ramazan.

An official said that apart from increasing patrolling, the entry points have been strengthened while the relevant station house officers have been directed to remain vigilant and keep an eye on any suspicious movement in their areas.

An increase was witnessed in terror attacks in Peshawar in the last several weeks that triggered concerns among the residents as well as the law enforcers.