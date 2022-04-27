The other side

Criticizing Khan’s rhetoric of conspiracy is one thing, but not examining his opinion by removing the polar lens is an utter shame. The Supreme Court (SC) didn’t care to see the diplomatic wire and decided without even discussing why the deputy speaker used his constitutional right to reject the no-trust motion.

Not scrutinizing the evidence of a blatant interference is like hanging a person who killed a man in self-defence without examining the motive behind the murder. Experts wrote against Khan’s unconstitutional move, but no one tried to point out that this might be true. The US had been meddling in states’ affairs throughout the globe. If the current government is loyal to the constitution of Pakistan and its people, it should create a judicial commission to investigate the truth of the letter.

Ahmed Rathore

Muzaffarabad