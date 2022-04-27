Uzair Baloch acquitted in 19th case for want of evidence

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted Uzair Baloch, the alleged kingpin of the Lyari gang war and the now-defunct Peoples Aman Committee’s chief, in a case pertaining to possession of explosives due to lack of evidence.

Uzair along with other co-accused were prosecuted for the possession of explosive substances and attempt-to-murder charges. The case was registered against him at the Napier police station in 2012.

After hearing the arguments of the state and defence counsels, and examining the prosecution evidence, the ATC acquitted Uzair for want of evidence. This is the 19th criminal case in which he has been acquitted by a court due to lack of sufficient evidence. Although Uzair has been acquitted in multiple cases, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the field general court martial on charges of espionage.