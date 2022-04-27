Journalism groups brand Musk’s Twitter deal ‘bad news’

BRUSSELS: Groups representing journalists around the world expressed concern on Tuesday that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter would damage media freedoms on the online platform.
Musk, who has reached a $44 billion deal for Twitter, describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" who would encourage no holds barred exchanges between the network’s 400 million users.
But the International Federation of Journalists and the European Federation of Journalists said his move would place too much power in the hands of one owner and could harm efforts to curtail bullying and disinformation on the site.
"Twitter is an extension of journalists’ offices. This is where journalists promote their work, express ideas or find sources of information," said IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger. "This space must be duly moderated, while respecting freedom of speech. It is a fine balance that any Twitter owner must pay attention to," he said. "We are concerned that Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter are going the wrong direction by exacerbating opportunities to attack journalists and threatening the anonymity of users."
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday wielded his clemency powers for the first time, announcing pardons for...
BEIJING: Beijing launched mass coronavirus testing on Tuesday for nearly all its 21 million residents, as fears grew...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, mending a rift...
WASHINGTON: The United States still believes a return to a nuclear deal is the best path with Iran, Secretary of State...
WARSAW: A total of 10 people were killed in an accident at the Zofiowka coal mine in southern Poland, an official said...
JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed on Tuesday when Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in...
Comments