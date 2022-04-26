FPCCI condemns smear drive against institutions

KARACHI: Former vice president and convener Standing Committee FPCCI on foreign affairs, trade and investment and Founder Member of Businessmen Panel (BMP) of the ruling group of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sheikh Humayun Sayeed has strongly condemned smear campaign by so-called politicians against judiciary and the Army.

He said sullied campaign had been launched allegedly at the behest of some politicians, those who lost the majority in Parliament through a democratic process and now they are resorting to pass derogatory and contemptuous remarks and statements against the judges and the Army in open public rallies and congregations, says a press release on Monday.

In his statement, Sheikh Humayun Sayeed said that the business community has rejected false allegations against past government and its leaders, against our honourable judges, & our patriotic Armed Forces, the real defenders of the constitution of Pakistan by which the whole nation stands united.

Humayun Sayeed said that the country’s economy is at the verge of collapse and the reserves are volatile besides oil import and countrywide inflation crises.

He also stated that no one has the right to malign the dignity of our judges and the Army for petty political gains. He said that the past government and its leadership forced the economy on stake with their true lies to the nation.

He urged upon the incombent government under the leadership of Mian Shehbaz Sharif to look into the economic affairs on war footing basis by keeping private sector stakeholders on board. The real stakeholders of country's private sector are ready to deliver their expertise to turn the table for speedy economic recovery of the country. Humayun said that the federal finance minister has the responsibility to overcome grave situation of the economy by taking business fraternity into the confidence.

He also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to revert the decision of former incompetent government on State Bank and demand new board of directors consisting of private sector's dominant brains. By unification of government body and the members from private sector would help in resolving the financial matters of the country.

He said that the rupee-USD parity must be addressed immediately to calm anxiety among the business community. The soaring graph of inflation must be contained with immediate relief measures to ease public anger, said Humayun Sayeed.