ANP stages protest against natural gas crisis

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday staged a protest rally in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly building against the low pressure of gas and its non-supply to domestic consumers at Iftar and Sehar times in Peshawar and other parts of the province.

Led by provincial senior vice president of the ANP Khushdil Khan Advocate and provincial spokesperson of the party MPA Samar Haroon Bilour, dozens of the ANP workers assembled in front of the provincial assembly building with placards in their hands against gas loadshedding and low pressure.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Khushdil Khan, also a former deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said under Article 159 of the Constitution, the people of a province or district have the right over the gas and other natural resources where these are generated.

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generate gas and electricity but unfortunately the people were deprived of its full consumption of gas and electricity. The ANP leader said that the Peshawar High Court had also directed the relevant departments to provide an uninterrupted supply of gas to the domestic and commercial consumers of the natural gas.