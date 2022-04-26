Seven players expected to make debut today: Junaid

KARACHI: It is expected that a total of seven players will debut against Netherland in the first match of the two-Test hockey series, Pakistan team manager Khawaja Junaid told ‘The News’.

Pakistan senior hockey team on their European tour will play two Test matches against Netherlands, three Test matches against Spain and one against Belgium.

Junaid said that Pakistan hockey team players are ready and motivated to show their skills and talent against the world’s strongest hockey teams.

According to the former Olympian, the players were keenly waiting for this occasion as the Pakistan hockey team has been out of action during to a variety of reasons including Covid-19.

Junaid said that most of the players are young and came from junior hockey, therefore a handful number of them are expected to be included in the match against the Dutch today.

He said that the other seven players of the Pakistan hockey team are also inexperienced as they have played less than 10 International hockey matches until then, adding that from the current contingent, only 6 players have been playing for Pakistan senior team for some years.

He said that keeping in mind the future requirements, a number of junior players have been included in the national senior hockey team gradually and it is a great opportunity for them to grab this chance and impress the hockey world through their talent and skills.

Junaid said that the national team came here after getting hard work and month’s long training. During the European tour, he said that competing against world strong hockey teams would give them immense experience of tough and modern days hockey.

The European tour is part of Asia Cup 2022 preparation, and whatever they learn from the European tour would help them in the Asia Cup 2022, which is also the qualifying round of Hockey World Cup 2023.

Junaid said that the team management provided best training to the players and now it is up to the players to showcase their performance and skills.

“The goalkeepers, forwards, defenders and drag flickers trained under the guidance of the best coaches and we hope that boys will play well and Pakistan hockey team will bounce back in world hockey through this tour.”