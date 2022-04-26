HEC launches online equivalence facility for foreign degrees

Islamabad:The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched a completely paperless online system for equivalence of degrees awarded by the foreign universities in order to facilitate students at their door step.

According to the HEC, the online facility available w.e.f. April 25, 2022. The applicants will no more be required to submit hard copies of their documents. The applicants will need to fill online equivalence application form available at e-services: hec.gov.pk.

He/she will fill the required details, upload necessary documents, pay the fee challan (generated online) in any HBL bank or transfer the required fee to HEC income account (17427900133401) and upload the receipt, it added. After processing of application, the applicant will be issued system-generated Equivalence Letter through email and he/she will be able to download the same from his/her HEC login, HEC informed.