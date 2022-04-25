Need stressed for devising comprehensive agri policy

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and Kisan Board Pakistan Central President Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar said on Sunday that poor agriculture policies of the past government had left adverse effects on the farming community.Talking to media here, they said that corruption, lawlessness, unemployment and price-hike were the gifts of the PTI government.Poor agricultural policies, increase in prices of agricultural inputs had left negative impact on the yield of wheat this year, they added.
