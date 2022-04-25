Call to step up action to save planet from climate catastrophe

LAHORE:Climate activists from Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) join thousands of bikers in coordinated biking events held in nine Asian countries on Sunday.

The biking events called Pedal for People and Planet – held in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal –called on governments and corporations to step up climate action to save the planet from climate catastrophe.

The Pedal for People Rally in Lahore started from PCSIR Colony taking a 3-km route and ended at Punjab University campus bridge on main canal road. Participants were holding placards and flags with messages related to climate change.

“Climate Justice for our children’s future” one placard read. Addressing the bike rally, General Secretary of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, Farooq Tariq said, “Pakistan is one of the countries, worst affected from climate change, yet the government has shown lukewarm interest in climate issues.”

Tariq demanded that Pakistan needs to impose climate emergency, discourage mega dam projects such as Diamer Bhasha dam and switch to sustainable energy systems in order to cater for the growing energy needs. Tariq added that the previous government’s billion tree project was not a well thought out policy. “We need to make use of effective scientific methods while implementing public projects,” he said.

Saima Zia from Crofter Foundation said that until there is a significant increase in climate finance pledges made by developed countries, the goal of greening the energy in developing countries will remain elusive. Developing countries, she said, hardly focus on the fundamental necessities of their citizens. “Our purpose and message through such public actions is to raise awareness of climate change and to give a message to people that while we are responsible for the climate change, it is also the duty of countries to give reparations that are primarily responsible for climate issues,” she said.

The latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows that average annual global greenhouse gas emissions were at their highest levels in human history in the last decade. Despite this, greenhouse gas emissions can still be halved by 2030 if countries dramatically improve energy efficiency, prevent ecosystem destruction and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy.

To keep rise in global temperature within 1.5°C threshold, the world would need to use about 95pc less coal, 60pc less oil, and 45pc less gas in 2050.

Communities that have contributed the least to climate change are suffering the most. Increased heat waves, droughts and floods are already exceeding plants’ and animals’ tolerance thresholds, driving mass mortalities in species such as trees and corals. These weather extremes have exposed millions of people to acute food and water insecurity, especially in Asia, Africa, Central and South America, on small islands and in the Arctic.