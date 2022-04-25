Diesel shortage irks growers

LAHORE:Unavailability of diesel and its soaring prices are irking growers during wheat harvesting and cotton sowing activities.
Growers and representatives of farming community on Sunday expressed anger over what they call shortage of diesel at many petrol stations in Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan and Lodhran districts, causing problems for them.
Farmers including Haji Shafiq, Haji Ramzan, Khalid Khokhar and Ejaz Rao complained about electricity loadshedding and shortage of diesel in rural areas. Matters are not being handled by the new government at all. The government’s plan to increase prices of diesel has led to its hoarding, they said. It is regrettable that there are queues for diesel in various districts. Farmers are facing price hike and rationing of fuel, which is in high demand for wheat harvesting, threshing and transportation. Reliance on diesel for tub wells has increased due to shortage of canal water. In such a situation, the government should ensure ample supply of diesel across the province, they demanded.
