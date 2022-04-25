Muqam vows to help release Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia

CHAKDARA: Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam said on Sunday that he would play his role to help release the Pakistani prisoners from the prison in Saudi Arabia.

Talking to a delegation of relatives of 35 prisoners, who had been languishing in prison in Saudi Arabia for the last 12 days, he said that he would raise the issue at the proper forum to get release of inmates as soon as possible.

Around 35 Pakistani prisoners hailing from Lower Dir were arrested after the company of steel mills, they were working in, was declared illegal by the Saudi Arabia government.

The relatives of prisoners, including Ali Rahman, Zahir Shah, Zakir Rahman, Shahzad, Gul Karim, Haji Yousaf and others met the PM Advisor Amir Muqam and told him that their near and dear ones had been languishing in Safar Prison in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

They said that their relatives were arrested and put in prison after the Saudi government declared the company of a steel mills illegal.

They said that the 35 Pakistanis were working as labourers but the government also arrested them when the company was declared illegal.

The elders said that their relatives had legal visas and were working as labourers in the mills to earn a living for their poor families.

They urged the Saudi government to release the labourers as their relatives in Pakistan were passing through a mental agony since their arrest.