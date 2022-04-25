Early elections

Imran Khan is out to create chaos in the country, which badly needs peace to deal with its economic crisis. At his third public gather after his ouster from the PM office, Imran Khan announced massive protest demonstrations against the government after Eidul Fitr. He claimed that his elected government was toppled through a conspiracy hatched by the US as it resented his independent foreign policy. He also held the country’s powerful quarters responsible for installing an ‘imported government’. As he put it, the mistake of imposing this government could only be rectified by holding immediate elections in the country.

He is in haste because he fears that the allied government will get strengthened if given time to stabilize. The PTI needs to postpone public rallies to let the government concentrate on the economy. All parties will have enough time for activities once elections are announced. Ordinary people are suffering from ever-soaring inflation, unemployment, and increasing lawlessness; all political parties need to resolve these issues.

Munawar Siddiqui

Lahore