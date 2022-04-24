Sabalenka into second consecutive Stuttgart final

STUTTGART: Aryna Sabalenka reached final of the Stuttgart WTA tournament for the second year running with a straight sets win over Paula Badosa on Saturday.
Sabalenka came out on top of a hard-fought battle for the first set of the semi-final, then turned up the pressure in the second to seal a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory.
“It was a tough match and she is the toughest opponent,” said Sabalenka.
“I tried to just stay in the first set and get the break back,” she added, referring to the opening set which was eventually settled by a tie breaker.
“I am super happy with the result.”
Sabalenka responded to having her service broken at the start of the second set by returning the compliment.
Badosa then faded as the set progressed, serving a double fault to hand Sabalenka victory on her first match point.
Having lost to Ashleigh Barty, who retired last month, in last year’s final in Stuttgart, Sabalenka will face either Iga Swiatek or Liudmila Samsonova, who meet in the other semi-final. Badosa has the consolation that she will move up to second in the world rankings on Monday.
BERLIN: Greuther Fuerth were relegated from the Bundesliga on Saturday after their 4-1 home defeat to Bayer...
ROME: Atalanta ended a run of three consecutive losses in Serie A by beating Venezia 3-1 on Saturday as Colombia...
MONTREAL: Canadian ice hockey icon Guy Lafleur, dubbed “The Flower” and “The Blond Demon” during his career...
KARACHI: Total Energy overwhelmed Denim Craft by seven wickets in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana...
NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre were fined their entire match fees...
PORTIMAO, Portugal: Frenchman Johann Zarco will start Sunday´s Portuguese MotoGP in pole position on his Ducati...
Comments