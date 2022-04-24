PSB to hold meeting with federations on April 27

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will hold a meeting with the national federations at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on April 27 to discuss preparations for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.
The meeting, earlier, was scheduled to be held last Thursday but was postponed. A representative of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will also attend the meeting.
Pakistan will feature in 14 disciplines, including two para sports, in the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.
In the Islamic Games pencilled in for August 9-19 in Konya, Turkey, Pakistan will take part in 17 disciplines, including three para sports.
