Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S) observed

Islamabad: The day of martyrdom of Amir-ul-Momineen Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (A.S.) was observed with devotion and respect all over the world, including all small cities, towns and villages. ‘Majalis-e-Aza’ were held and mourning processions were taken out in which ‘Taburrakat’ of ‘Taboot’, ‘Zuljinah’ and ‘Alam’ was also included, says a press release.

The participation of Sunni and Shia brethren came out together during the processions in which touching scenes of love for Holy Prophet (SAAW) and Ahl-e-Bait (A.S).

The Ahl-e-Sunnat organised Sabeels for the mourners while the Azadars presented pursa of Shaheed-e-Kufa Hazrat Ali Murtaza (A.S.) by through performing Seena-Zani, Zanjeer-Zani, Qama-Zani, Noha-Khwani and Matam.

The central Azadari procession was taken out under the leadership of Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi from the headquarters of the Maktab-e-Tashih in which thousands of mourners participated.

Addressing the media representatives and delegations of mourners on the occasion, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Ali Ibn Abi Talib (A.S.) is the hero of every Ghazwa.

There is no one who can get innumerable honours like birth in the Kaaba and martyrdom in the mosque except Ali Ibn Abi Talib (A.S.).

The Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi on this occasion announced that ‘Jashan Nazool-e-Quran’ will be observed in the last Ashra of Ramazan, Youm Al-Quds Himayat-e-Mazloomin will be observed on Jumatul Widah while Youm Inhidam Jannatul Baqee will be observed on 8th Shawal. He demanded foolproof security measures for all these programmes.

The central Majlis-e-Aza for women was held at Jamia Al-Murtaza, G-9/4 Islamabad by Ummul Baneen WF, Sakina Generation and Girl Guides. A large number of women participated in this Majlis in which Taboot Shaheed-e-Kufa was also brought out.