Peshawar Agri University to be developed: VC

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Jehan Bakht Friday assumed his office as vice-chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar for a three-year second tenure with the pledge to accomplish some incomplete assignments and launch more academic, research and development projects for the promotion of agriculture in the province.

Dr Jehan Bakht has already served as vice-chancellor of the same university for three years. Before his appointment as vice-chancellor of Agriculture University in 2019, he had served as vice-chancellor of Swat University, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, Islamia College University Peshawar and Agricultural University Swat.

He has authored two books and has supervised 40 PhDs, and 117 M Phils. Currently, two scholars are pursuing their PhD under his supervision.

Dr Jehan Bakht has published 228 research papers, which have 4126 scientific references including Index-H34 and Total Impact Factor 140. In recognition of his research and management skills, he has been awarded numerous national and international awards. He has been serving as visiting professor at the University of Glasgow UK, the University of Manchester UK and the National University of Rosario Argentina.