Pervaiz greets Qureshi, terms PTI public meeting successful

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the PTI’s Lahore public meeting remained successful.

Felicitating Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said for the first time people were seen coming themselves to take part in the rally walking several kilometers on foot, he added. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the PTI and PML-Q pledge made to work together was continuing successfully. Both ally parties stood with Imran Khan in difficult time which Tehrik-e-Insaaf views appreciably, he added. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former federal minister Shehryar Afridi

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi and former MNA Zain Qureshi called on Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi at their residence here Friday. They exchanged views regarding matters of mutual interest and future line of action, including national political situation. During the meeting, former Provincial Minister Basharat Raja, Azhar Bukhari, Engineer Amir Shah, Mustafa, Shahzaib and Saeed Nazir were also present.