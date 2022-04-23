Prayers for Dua

It is heart-wrenching to know that a young girl, Dua Zehra, from Karachi’s Al-Falah area, went missing on April 16. It has been more than five days and the Karachi police still do not have any clues. Such incidents hurt almost everyone. They highlight how unsafe the city has become for young girls. The law-enforcement agencies must take timely steps to find the girl.

Dua Zehra is a daughter of this country, and every citizen should play its role to get the girl back to her home safely.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana