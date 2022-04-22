Flour available at discounted prices in Bachat bazaars: commissioner

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday said the supply of flour to the citizens in Karachi at a discounted price had started on the directives of the Sindh chief minister.

He was supervising the arrangements of flour availability at a discounted price and the staff of the district administration was available at each stall for monitoring. He said 35 flour stalls had been set up in Bachat Bazaars across the city and 10 kilograms bag of flour was available for Rs400 at the stalls.

In District East, the stall had been set up at Sunday Bazar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 10-A, Sunday Bazar in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 7, Wednesday Bazar in Gulshan Block’s 10-A, Saturday Bazar in Pehalwan Goth, Thursday Bazar in Gulshan in the Mosamiyat area.

In District West, the stall had been set up at Bachat Bazaars in Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz Market, Orangi Town, Surjani Town’s Sector 5-D, Asia Ground in Orangi Town, Sector 7-B in Surjani Town.

In District Central, the Bachat Bazaars were at Noorani Ground in FB Area, North Nazimabad 2K Stop, Opra Ground FC Area, Sector 5D in New Karachi. In District Malir, the flour at discounted prices would be available at Wednesday Bazar in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Pipri Football Ground in Bin Qasim, Thursday Bachat Bazar in Ibrahim Hydri and Jafar Tayyar Society.

In District Keamari, the stalls had been set up at Bachat Bazaars in Keamari Colony, Eid Gah ground in Maripur, Baldia Training Centre, Gutter Baghicha Ground and Machar Colony.