Emergency operation centres functional in all districts: SMBR

LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue (BoR) Babar Hayat Tarar has said emergency operation centres have been operationalised in 36 districts for better monitoring and feedback from district administration to improve governance system and benefit common people.

He said this while inaugurating the district emergency operation centre in DC office Lahore. Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema and other officers were present. Babar Hayat Tarar said these centres were equipped with latest video wall, media wall, computers, biometric machines, Wi-Fi routers, conference video, audio calling, generators, UPS, solar system and dome cameras. He said these emergency centres have been set up in the offices of deputy commissioners throughout the province and were connected to 8,000 Dhai Marakz Malls located at Patwar circle. An effective mechanism has been devised to improve governance and provide benefits of government services to people at their doorstep, he maintained.

SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar said this emergency centre will monitor Ramazan bazaars, smog, emergency situation and all related matters. He reviewed in detail the arrangements made at the centre and talked to the staff of the centre. He said the Board of Revenue has achieved the goal of digitisation and has facilitated people with the provision of government services. The whole revenue system has been revamped and modernised.