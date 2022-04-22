Food items donated to Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Baitul Islam Welfare Trust sent food items to Afghanistan on Thursday.
Tehsildar Torkham Ghuncha Gul Mohmand handed over 80 tons of different food items including wheat, rice and ghee to the Afghan counterparts. The humanitarian aid would be distributed among 3,000 deserving families in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan border official Maulvi Khalid received the humanitarian aid and thanked Pakistan and its people for their continued support.
Tehsildar Ghuncha Gul Mohmand said the Pakistani nation had religious, cultural and blood relations with the Afghans. He said Afghans would not be left alone in their hard times. He said they would continue their moral, social and humanitarian support to the neighbouring country.
