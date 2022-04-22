Govt to introduce new National Climate Change Policy

Islamabad : The federal government will launch a new National Climate Change Policy in the next 90 days to reduce and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

According to the details, the government has realized that growing challenges underline the need to introduce a new climate change policy because the last such policy was launched in 2012 after which the situation has changed dramatically, especially in this region of the world.

The government not only approved the first National Climate Change Policy in 2012 but also established the first full-fledged National Ministry of Climate Change.

The objectives of the new policy will be to pursue sustainable economic growth with a series of measures that will appropriately address the challenges of climate change.

These measures will integrate climate change policy with interrelated national policies. It is intended that policies should focus on pro-poor and gender-sensitive adaptation while also promoting mitigation.

There is an explicit acknowledgment of the risks posed to water, food, and energy security due to climate change; and the need to minimise the risks from the increased frequency and intensity of events like floods and droughts.

Given the far-reaching nature of the climate challenge, an effective national climate policy is needed to achieve deep, long-term reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and to help strengthen climate resilience across the country especially in the northern areas where fast-melting glaciers are posing threat to the lives of millions of people.

The climate change ministry has been making efforts to tackle the challenge of plastic waste and it has now stopped the use of plastic bottles on its premises.