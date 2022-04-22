No conspiracy

Was the no-confidence motion part of a foreign conspiracy to remove the Imran-led government? Absolutely not. The no-confidence motion was one of the strategies of the then opposition parties against the former PTI-led government, but it couldn’t be exercised because of several disagreements. Imran Khan is now using face-saving tactics to misguide the nation. He has failed to understand that under his leadership, the country was under the burden of high inflation, rampant corruption, worst unemployment and abject poverty. Also, his indifferent behaviour towards his party’s MNAs and allies pulled them away from his circle. Political groups like the MQM and the BNP parted ways with the Imran-led government for its failure to fulfil the agreements reached between them before the formation of the government in the centre.

One believes that Imran Khan is on the wrong track and is merely trying to gather public sympathy. During his three-year-long rule, he could not deliver on his promises that he made in his 2018 election campaigns. After his failure, he has now staged the drama of foreign interference to show the nation that he is a patriotic leader.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat