Four martyred in attacks on police posts in Khyber, Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An inspector was among four people martyred and three others were wounded in two late-night attacks on security posts on the boundary between Khyber and Peshawar districts.

"Four people were martyred in attack on a check posts in Khyber while one assistant sub inspector (ASI) was injured in another attack on a post in Secretary Pul area in Peshawar," capital city police officer Mohammad Ijaz Khan told The News late Wednesday night.

The official said an encounter took place after attack on the check post in Ajab Talab in Khyber district during which one alleged terrorist was also killed. Other attackers managed to escape.

An official said the martyred included an inspector of the Intelligence Bureau Amjad Khan and a cook of the police force. Some reports said two of those martyred were passers-by. The injured were shifted to hospital. A search operation was underway in the two areas to arrest the attackers.