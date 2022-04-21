Zardari meets Shujaat, Khalid Magsi

(From left) Asif Alil Zardari, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Khalid Magsi. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday and thanked him for his support in the current political situation and decided to continue political consultations in future.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, were also present in the meeting. Both the leaders emphasised the need for fostering a spirit of understanding, respect and tolerance in politics. Both the leaders agreed what had happened in the Punjab Assembly could have been avoided.

According to sources, during the meeting Zardari expresses his deep desire to see MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, son of Chaudhry Shujaat, in the federal cabinet.While according to Geo News, Shujaat did not express any objection to Chaudhry Salik’s inclusion in the cabinet.



Zardari thanked Shujaat for keeping his words at a time of political polarisation and PMLQ’s support in the success of the no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan. Shujaat also appreciated Zardari for sticking to his commitment made with him.Later, Asif Ali Zardari also met Balochistan Awami Party Parliamentary Leader Khalid Magsi. They discussed the new government setup and current political situation.