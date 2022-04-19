Zardari, Fazl discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and President PDM and Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman held meeting on Monday evening and discussed the political situation and matters related to the coalition government.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosted the Iftar dinner at his residence for former president Asif Ali Zardari. Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was accompanied with former president Asif Ali Zardari, while Maulana Salahuddin and others from JUI were also present at the Iftar dinner.
The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country and other issues including the formation of the federal cabinet and electoral reforms that was on the top priority of the collation government.
