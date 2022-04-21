 
Thursday April 21, 2022
Slovak ex-PM charged over organised crime group

By AFP
April 21, 2022

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia’s former prime minister Robert Fico and his interior minister Robert Kalinak on Wednesday were charged with setting up an organised crime group, their party spokesman said.

Fico and Kalinak were forced to resign in 2018 after an investigative journalist’s murder exposed high-level corruption and sparked a wave of anti-government sentiment. Their populist left-wing Smer-SD party later lost a snap election.

