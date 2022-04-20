Sports gala inaugurated at press club

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif and Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash inaugurated a sports gala at Peshawar Press Club on Monday night.

The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ), Peshawar Press Club and Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) had jointly organized the sports gala. Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra also joined them later.

The ministers also took part in the game and appreciated the journalists for taking party in healthy activities in the press club.

In their separate chat, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif and Kamran Bangash appreciated the journalists for organizing healthy and positive activities.

The ministers termed the journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provincial capital as positive and unbiased. They said the government supported media workers and expressed the hope they would continue promoting healthy activities. They welcomed positive criticism and hard questions from the journalists.

They said it was good to see the working journalists and media workers playing sports, adding they were always busy performing professional duties in the field.

They enumerated achievements of the government for the province and journalists and expressed the hope it would serve the people with the same spirit.

KhUJ President Nasir Hussain and Peshawar Press Club President M Riaz appreciated the government for taking interest in the solution of problems being faced by the journalists.