LHC returns Hamza’s plea over oath issue

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday returned a petition, filed by newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz over refusal by Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to administer him the oath of office, after declaring it incomplete.
The LHC Registrar Office maintained that necessary documents were not attached with the petition. Hamza had submitted that he had been elected as Punjab chief minister but the Governor was reluctant to administer an oath to him and fulfill his constitutional duty. He pleaded with the court for issuance of necessary directions in this regard.
