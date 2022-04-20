Abid Ali hopes to play in next series

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Abid Ali felt ‘the end’ of his cricketing career when he suffered heart ailment, but now he has been declared fit by the doctors and he hopes to play for the country in the coming series.

Speaking on the sidelines of training at National High Performance Center Lahore, Test opener Abid Ali stated that the pain he felt after suffering a heart attack was unbearable.

He said that he was shocked at what had happened. “My life changed in an instant. Then there came a time when I thought maybe now my career is over but I didn’t ponder much on it and remained focused on recovery.

Recalling before the ailment as he was the man of the series against Bangladesh series he said that was going well and he returned to Karachi to play domestic cricket as he did not miss domestic cricket. And all of a sudden he underwent surgery and stunt. “I was shocked but everyone encouraged me. Doctors, PCB officials and players gave me confidence, “ he said.

The national cricketer said that he is under rehabilitation as per the instructions of the doctors and now he has started training.

“The doctors have declared me fit to play. I am sure that I will be in action in the next series,” Abid said.