Imran Khan to become PM again: Qureshi

Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed his heartfelt thanks “to millions of people” who attended Imran Khan's rally in Karachi recently.

He said on Monday a large number of children, elders and women attended the rally and proved that they loved the PTI and its leader. He thanked the people of Karachi for coming out of their homes out of love for their leader.

The people have proved that they wanted early elections and would make Khan prime minister with a two-thirds majority in the next elections. "We are seeing elections soon," he said and appealed to all Pakistanis to make full preparations for the elections. Qureshi said they had the spirit of public service and would continue to work for the people.